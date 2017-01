State Troopers Prepared for Winter Weather Across Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is covering the winter weather threat. Alabama State Troopers are also preparing themselves for what could be a long night, at least in parts of the state.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells us that additional troopers are working today and tonight and others are on standby in case conditions worsen.

They say it’s important that drivers stay off the roads. Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.