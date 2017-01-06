A Threat for Wintry Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

A Winter Storm Warning includes much of the area between Birmingham and Montgomery, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect and includes much of the rest of Alabama, all the way down to the northern part of Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Southwest Alabama. Only the southeast part of the state is free of warnings and advisories at this time.

Much of today will be a cold, temperatures in the 40s this morning, are heading towards the 30s this afternoon. We are going to see periods of rain that could mix with some sleet through the day. Impacts on travel are not expected until later today.

Travel conditions will deteriorate late this afternoon (especially after 6pm) and tonight and precipitation rates increase, and temperatures continue to fall. Initially ice could form on bridges, but all roads have potential to become icy, especially where heavier sleet/snow/freezing rain falls. I would not encourage driving anywhere after 8pm tonight. With very cold temps, road conditions, mostly likely, won’t improve until tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s, despite a day with mainly sunny sky.

Precipitation will be mostly sleet and rain initially across South/Central Alabama, changing to a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow later today and tonight as cold air oozes in from the northwest. All precipitation will end during the pre-dawn hours Saturday.

The weekend will be very cold, with lows in the upper 20s tomorrow and then lower 20s and perhaps teens Sunday. The high Sunday will be in the upper 30s.

Be sure to stay connected throughout the day and night follow me on twitter: @Ryan_Stinnett and Like my Facebook Fan Page “Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett.”

Have a great day!

Ryan