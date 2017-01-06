Winter Weather Invades The River Region

by Elissia Wilson

We will continue to see a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow working from west to east in the River Region over the next 12 to 18 hours. A mix of sleet and snow is likely later this evening for north central Alabama with sleet and rain farther south. After midnight into early Saturday morning we should see this mix switching to snow. Expect the gradual clearing Saturday afternoon with cold and windy conditions. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and lower 20s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.