Frigid Temperatures Take Hold of The River Region

by Ben Lang

The mixed bag of wintry weather has departed, but cold temperatures will continue across the River Region. After high temperatures only reached the mid to upper 30s Saturday, Saturday night lows will be much colder. By sunrise on Sunday, most locations will be in the upper teens, with a few mid teens possible. A hard freeze Warning is in effect until tomorrow morning for the entire area.

Not much of a thaw expected Sunday. Most locations will only warm to the low 40s even under a sunny sky. Another frigid night is expected on Sunday, with lows in the lower 20s. Winds finally start to shift more southeasterly on Monday, which means the river region will be able to warm up rather quickly this week. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be back to the lower 50s, and then by Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the 60s.

Slight chances for rain return Wednesday into Thursday, but at this time doesn’t looks like anything substantial. Also, highs on these days will be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be mild on Wednesday through Friday, only falling into the mid 50s. We end the week on a warm note with mid 70s on Friday afternoon.

Looks like the River Region’s next shot for heavier rain will be next Saturday. Ahead of a front. Next Sunday, the River Region dries out again and temperatures still look to be rather mild.