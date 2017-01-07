Plans For Prattville’s Gin Shop To Be Revealed Sunday

by Josh Ninke

If you’ve been waiting to see what will happen to a historic building in downtown Prattville, you might get some answers Sunday, January 8th.

The Autauga County Heritage Association is hosting a meeting with plans for downtown’s gin shop.

The building was sold along with 40 acres of land back in 2015.

At the time, there was talk of new loft apartments being put in the space.

The meeting will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in city hall. You’ll have a chance to talk to developers and see what the vision is for the historic building.