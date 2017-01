ESPN’s Rece Davis and Mack Brown Talk about National Championship Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa to cover the National Championship Game. We spent time with Rece Davis and Mack Brown from ESPN to get their thoughts on Alabama vs. Clemson.

ESPN will air the game at 7:00 p.m. Monday. It’s a rematch of last year’s national championship game, which Alabama won 45-40. Alabama enters the game at 14-0, while Clemson is 13-1.