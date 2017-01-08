Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney Hold Coaches News Conference in Tampa

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa to cover the National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson. Sunday morning, the coaches held a joint news conference in advance of Monday night’s game.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about what it’s like to face each other for the title for the second year in a row. Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last year.

