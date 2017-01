Bama Fans Ready for National Championship Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa to cover the National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson. With gameday finally arriving, news anchor Jeff Sanders went outside Raymond James Stadium to talk to fans about their game predictions.

Most Bama fans say the Crimson Tide will win, while fans for Clemson said the same about their team. But there were a few wary Alabama fans that Jeff found.