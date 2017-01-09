Boy Charged with Murder in Death of Former Montgomery Teacher

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a teenage boy with murder in the death of 30-year-old Porsha Echols of Montgomery. Echols’ body was found Saturday evening at a location in the 3900 block of Fairfield Drive. Police say she had been soffocated.

Police say Echols knew the teenager. He turned himself in on Sunday and is now being held in the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

Echols had worked in Montgomery Public Schools as a math teacher and was honored as an Alabama News Network Golden Apple award-winning teacher in 2014 while she taught at Johnnie Carr Middle School. She taught in Montgomery from 2009-2016. She also taught at Wilson Elementary and Goodwyn Middle School.

Police say there is no other information available about the case.