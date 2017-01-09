Clemson Players and Coaches Talk about National Championship Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa to cover the National Championship Game. Clemson players and coaches took time over the weekend to talk about tonight’s game.

The player to watch is Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Clemson fans hope he can lead the Tigers to victory, which didn’t happen last year when Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in the title game. This year, many sports experts, including our own sports analyst John Longshore, think the game won’t be as high-scoring.