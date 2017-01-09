Dallas Co. Man Arrested on Sex Charges Involving a Minor

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County man is arrested on sex charges involving a minor child.

Sheriff’s Office investigator Capt. Mike Granthum says 32 year old Christopher Hobson of Valley Grande is facing charges of sodomy-first and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Granthum says the alleged abuse went on for four years and the victim is a boy under the age of twelve.

“The victim was a family friend. The family trusted this subject with the child,” said Granthum.

“This went on for four years without authorities or family members even knowing about it. So there’s a possibility there could be more victims out there,” he said.

“We just encourage other people that may have, their child may have been around this subject, to talk to their child and see if anything like this has happened to their child.”

Granthum says Hobson is now free on bonds totaling $500,000 dollars.