Firearm Safety Concerns After After Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

by Josh Ninke

Suspected shooter Esteban Santiago checked the gun he allegedly used to open fire in the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

That has many people like Les Morris wondering just how he was allowed to do that.

“Particularly in light of what happened I’m surprised he was able to do it. I feel like that’s an obvious thing authorities would have had some precautions to prevent,” said Morris.

While it’s still uncertain exactly what happened in Florida, those precautions are in place around the country, including Montgomery.

Chip Gentry with the Montgomery Airport says there’s a rigid procedure in place when anyone checks a gun.

“It’s a check and balance system where TSA, the airline, and the owner of the weapon all agree and sign and they place a card, a placard, inside the firearm case that has the right to be inspected to it’s journey. Then the key of the lock is given back to the owner,” said Gentry.

He says there are basic requirements from TSA, but each airline can add even more regulations to the process.

It’s not unusual to see someone checking a gun in Montgomery.

“Actually here in the river region with the number of hunters we have and the variety of guided hunting tours, we get a lot of inquiries on shipping firearms,”

Even with all that happened last week, Morris says he isn’t worried about safety when he takes to the skies.

“I feel safe. It kind of makes you look around a little bit more and be more observant, but I had no hesitation coming here,” said Morris.

In order to have a smooth check in, Gentry recommends checking with your carrier for their rules about firearms.