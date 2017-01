Bama Fans in Tampa Talk about National Championship Loss

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa to cover the aftermath of the National Championship Game. Alabama lost the game to Clemson 35-31 on a last-minute play.

Bama fans we talked with are still proud of their team, which ended the 2016 season at 14-1. They are hopeful to be back in the title game next year, when Alabama will once again be going for its 17th national championship.