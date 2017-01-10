Gov. Bentley Seeks Dismissal of Collier Lawsuit

Posted:

by Darryl Hood

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is asking a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by his former law enforcement secretary who publicly accused Bentley of having an affair with a staffer.

Bentley and current Law Enforcement Secretary Stan Stabler, in a joint filing last week, asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Spencer Collier.Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley

Collier sued them in April, accusing Bentley of wrongly firing him and orchestrating a smear campaign against him to discredit him.

Lawyers for Bentley and Stabler said Collier hasn’t stated a viable claim and has “doubled down on his untenable theories.”

Bentley fired Collier in March. A day later, Collier accused Bentley of having an affair with a staffer. Bentley admitted making inappropriate remarks but said he did not have a sexual affair.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Former ALEA Secretary Adds Defendants to Terminati...
Mother Settles JetBlue Lawsuit After Son Flown To ...
Trump University Lawsuits Settled for $25M
Couple Found Dead, Authorities Say Result of Murde...