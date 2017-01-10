Riverfront Playground Installation Almost Complete in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Children in Selma will soon have a new place where they can get outside to run, jump and play.

A new playground is under construction at Riverfront Park.

A construction crew has been working to install the equipment for about a week.

Swings, slides and climbers have already been put in place.

Project supervisor Jonathan Mull says construction should be finished Wednesday.

“Basically, we just have to finish our mulch up. Make sure all the equipment’s safe for kids to play on. And give it about 72 hours for the concrete to set up. And it should be open to the public,” said Mull.

City leaders broke ground on the new playground back in October.