by Shane Butler

It continues to feel a little bit like spring across the region this week. Looks like more to come as this weather pattern hangs around through early next week. High pressure will help keep any active storm activity to our north. Around here it’s mainly a mix of sun and clouds with temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Record highs are around 80 degrees so we will be close on several days this week. The ridge of high pressure will break down next week. Moisture will be on the increase and we see another decent opportunity for rain next Wednesday into Thursday. Enjoy this break from winters cold while it last.