Baptist South Medical Center Patient Falls From Second Floor Window

by Rashad Snell

On January 11 , a patient being treated in the Baptist Medical Center South Emergency Room exited the rear door on his own will. He navigated down a hallway outside of the Emergency Room and broke through a second floor plate glass window.

The patient landed on the roof of the first floor building extension.

The patient is said to be safe and is currently being treated for sustained injuries.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.