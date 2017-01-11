Deadly Marengo Co. House Fire Claims Father and Son

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– From the West Alabama Newsroom– A fatal fire in Marengo County claims the life of an elderly father and son. Ninety six year old J.T. Phillips and his 75 year old son, Eugene were killed when their house caught fire Tuesday night.

It took Jefferson Volunteer firefighters about three hours to put out the fire.

“When deputies arrived on the scene the house was fully engulfed,” said Deputy Cheree Dent.

“After the firefighters contained the fire, the bodies of Mr. J.T. Phillips and his son, Eugene were found.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.