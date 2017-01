MPD Arrest and Charge Man with Sexual Abuse of Child Under 12

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Police arrested Derek Perkins in connection to a sexual abuse and sexual torture investigation. The investigation began on Dec. 2, 2016.

The incident was involving a juvenile the suspect knew.

Perkins was taken into custody on Jan. 10. Perkins faces charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 and Sexual Torture – Sexual Abuse Using Inanimate Object.

Perkins has a bond of $90,000.