Tallapoosa County Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Tallapoosa County man was killed in a one-car crash at 12:30 this morning. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 49 near Lester Road, about seven miles north of Dadeville.

State troopers say 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Dugan of Daviston was killed when the car he was riding in hit a sign and overturned. State troopers say Dugan was not using a seat belt, was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

State troopers say the driver, 30-year-old Amy Clampitt of Dadeville, was transported to Columbus Medical Center with injuries.

Investigators say at the time of the crash, Clampitt was refusing to stop for law enforcement. The crash occurred on Alabama 49 near Lester Road, approximately seven miles north of Dadeville. They say although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor.