Tire Store Pays Back Wages to Employees in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Mississippi-based tire retailer is paying $27,000 in back wages and damages to 14 employees at its Montgomery store for altering employee timesheets to cut wages.

The U.S. Labor Department said an investigation shows the Rent-n-Roll franchisee, which sells and rents custom wheels and tires, changed records in ways that meant some employees ended up working for less than minimum wage. Others worked more than 40 hours a week without receiving overtime pay.

Gulf Coast L&P Inc., based in Moss Point, Mississippi, has agreed to comply with the law, pay $13,583 in back wages, and another $13,582 in damages. The company has stores in Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Tennessee.

The Birmingham district office of the Labor Department’s Wage and House Division performed the investigation.

