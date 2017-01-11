Warm Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: Today will be a day with more clouds than sun, and a few showers are certainly possible from time to time, but most of us will be staying dry. It will be a warmer day with lower 70s showing up on the maps this afternoon, and those temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

STAYING UNSEASONABLY WARM: A front is stalled out north of Alabama as an upper ridge builds across the Southeast U.S. That means the main moisture axis and any associated rain and storms will remain north and west of the state. The ridge is going to allow for spring-like warmth to end the work week and through the weekend. That means lows will be in the 50s, and afternoon highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s each day. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated chance of a passing shower, but nothing too widespread or heavy.

BETTER RAIN CHANCES: The ridge begins to weaken and break down early next week, and we are going to forecast rain to return to Alabama Monday night and Tuesday. The good news, despite the very warm temps, next week’s rain does not look to have the threat of severe storms. We should see rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch. Even better news, no signs of any true Arctic air returning to Alabama for the next 10-14 days, which certainly makes me happy. However, we are watching global weather pattern, it does look like colder air will return to Alabama towards the end of the month, and as I said yesterday, the is still a lot of winter left, and February is notorious for being cold, so don’t go catching the spring fever yet.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan