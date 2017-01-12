MPD Arrest Car and Purse Thief

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

MPD responded to a robbery of a business in the 500 block of Cloverdale Rd.,  that involved the theft of a vehicle.

The suspect broke in and attacked a lady at the Cloverdale Rd. business. He hit her in the head with a metal bar and stole her purse and car. She was bleeding profusely from the head.

MPD spotted the vehicle in the area of Norman Bridge Rd near the South Blvd. A traffic stop was conducted and a suspect was taken into custody. Charges against the suspect are pending. His name has yet to be released.

Related Posts

Alabama Announce Failing Schools Across State
State Begins Process for Takeover of Montgomery Pu...
Troy Police Make Two Big Arrest
National Championship Game Ticket Scammer Arrested