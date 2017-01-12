Prattville Woman in need of Match for Bone Marrow Transplant

by Ellis Eskew

A Prattville woman, diagnosed with leukemia, is in need of a bone marrow transplant.

And the family is asking the public to come forward to find a match.

Jessica Bentley is a teacher, wife and mother of three children.

She was diagnosed with Leukemia last October.

For the past few months, she has been in and out of the hospital for her chemo treatments.

She is now in remission. But she needs a bone marrow transplant to be able to be completely cured.

Her 11 year old daughter, Bella, says it would mean the world to be able to find a match.

“If somebody were to have a match, I would be so overflowing with joy. I would be so happy for my mom and the whole family because they could just be dragged out of this pit we were put in,” said Bella.

There is a marrow donor registry drive this Saturday, Jan. 14th to help find a match.

The event is at the Hampton Inn, 2590 Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville from 10am to 2pm.

You need to be between the ages of 18 and 44, in general good health, and willing to donate to any patient you are a match for.