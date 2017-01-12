Reaction to Possible Intervention in MPS

by Andrew James

News of the State Board of Education’s intention to possibly intervene in the Montgomery Public School system is drawing mixed reaction from city officials and stakeholders in the school system.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says that changes have been needed for years, citing low test scores and financial problems.

“For ten years or more we have moving in a wrong direction,” he explained, “we’ve gone from eight to twelve, to now perhaps 23 schools that need priority.”

Others though, like Reverend Charles Thomas are unhappy with the decision.

“Nobody has talked to the public,” he explained, ” and I think they owe it to us to tell us what they’re doing before they do it.”