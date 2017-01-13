Annual Deer Hunt Raises Funds for Morgan Academy in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of hunters have answered the call of the wild this weekend in Dallas County, all in support of a local school.

Forty-eight hunters from all over the country are in Selma for the 2017 Morgan Academy Deer Hunt.

“And we’ve got some that have been coming for numerous years,” said Mary Margaret Mims, a member of the deer hunt committee.

The event features four separate hunts in an area known for some of the best hunting in the country.

Mims says it’s also one of Morgan Academy’s top fundraisers.

“We built our gym, our newest gym off of the deer hunt money. And last year, we did security around the school.”

“We have new gates around the school and new security cameras,” said Mims.

“And this year we’re going to finish up our security with the money.”

For more information about the deer hunt call Mary Margaret Mims at (334) 375-1235.