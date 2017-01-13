Macon County Authorities Search for Missing Man

by Ivy Carter

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating Kenneth McKency.

Kenneth McKency was last seen Friday, January 6, 2017 leaving from a residence located on Ligon Court near County Road 24 in rural Macon County.

Investigators say he was walking in an unknown direction of travel in the Brownsville community.

No clothing description was available.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kenneth McKency, please immediately call the police or Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!