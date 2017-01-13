Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Assaulting Deputy

by Ivy Carter

A man is in custody and facing charges after a deputy was allegedly assaulted at a Montgomery apartment complex.

Captain George Beaudry with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was serving an eviction notice at the Birchwood Apartment complex when a domestic dispute took place nearby.

When the deputy tried to intervene, Beaudry says the deputy was assaulted.

The suspect, who Beaudry identified as 32-year-old Richard Wright, fled, then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Deputies were soon able to take Wright into custody, then took him to the hospital for a non-related medical condition.