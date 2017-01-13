More Record Setting Warmth Possible

by Elissia Wilson

There will not be anything to stop this weekend’s high temperatures from setting new records. With an upper level ridge of highs pressure in place through the weekend, all of the River Region can expect more sunshine and warmth. Here’s a look a the current records for this weekend: Saturday: 80° 1932 Sunday: 78° 1950.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in near 80°.

Sunday: A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny to start, then partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.