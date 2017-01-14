January Warm Streak Continues

by Ben Lang

It was another very warm day across the River Region with many locations reaching the upper 70s. This evening, a bit more cloud cover will work into the area, with temperatures falling to around 50. Another warm day expected on Sunday, highs will once again reach the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be mild Sunday night, overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

A bit more cloud cover expected for MLK day, but the warm weather will continue. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Looks like more clouds build in by Tuesday, with some afternoon showers also a possibility. The best rain chances arrive Wednesday into Thursday. It looks like multiple upper level disturbances will affect us next week into next weekend. This will result in an unsettled weather pattern, and so rain will be possible each day from Wednesday through at least next Sunday. It doesn’t look like we will get a front to push through the area, so temps remain mild. Highs will be in the lower 70s from about Wednesday onward, and overnight lows will be very mild as well, in the mid to upper 50s.