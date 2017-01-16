Continued Spring-Like For Now

by Shane Butler

A rather spring-like weather pattern continues across the region and it sticks around into the weekend. High temps will manage mid to upper 70s with lows only in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds will be the rule through most of the week. Most spots remain dry but daytime heating may spark a shower or t-storm through midweek. A disturbance passing through the region Thursday into Friday may produce a stronger t-storm or two. We may see a much stronger system pass through over the weekend. At this point, Saturday night into early Sunday will be the window for these stronger to severe storms. After this system departs, clearing and cooler weather conditions return to the area.