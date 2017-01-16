Impact Alabama Announces Free Tax Preparation Services
Montgomery, AL– Impact Alabama will hold a press conference on Monday, January 16, at 10 a.m. announcing that Impact Alabama’s annual free tax preparation services for working families in Montgomery will be available at the Old Cloverdale Junior High School and Rufus A. Lewis Library.
Impact Alabama’s SaveFirst initiative, in partnership with the River Region United Way and the Junior League of Montgomery, is now providing free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $53,000/year with children in the home or $20,000/year without children in the home.
Tax services are provided in coordination with Huntingdon College, The University of Alabama, Auburn University Montgomery, Troy University Montgomery, and Faulkner University.
Interested individuals should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL to schedule a free appointment.
TAX SITE INFORMATION:
- Montgomery:
- Leo J. Drum Jr. Theater at Huntingdon College (formerly Old Cloverdale Junior High School), 1125 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106
- Dates and Times: Tuesday-Thursday 12-8pm, Friday 12-6pm, Saturday 9am-3pm
- Rufus A. Lewis Library, 3095 Mobile Highway, Montgomery, AL 36108
- Dates and Times: Monday 12-8pm, Friday 12-6pm
- Auburn: Boykin Community College Center, 400 Boykin St. Auburn, AL 36832
- Opelika: Greater Peace Ministries, 650 Jeter Ave, Opelika, AL 36801
- Selma: Wallace Community College – Selma, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Selma, AL 36702 (Room 101 Administration Building)
- Greenville: Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, 700 Greenville Bypass, Greenville, AL 36037