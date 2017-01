The Warmth Continues

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Areas of patchy fog, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: A slight chance for isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.