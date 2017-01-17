ACCA Announces PLAN 2018 Statewide Leadership Program
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) is pleased to announce the participants chosen for the PLAN 2018 statewide leadership program. PLAN, short for passion, leadership, accountability, and networking, is an 18 month course that seeks to develop second term county commissioners, chairs, and probate judges into more effective leaders.
PLAN emphasizes hands on learning about successful programs in other Alabama counties, the state Legislature, Congress, as well as ACCA’s insurance funds and affiliate organizations for key county staff leaders. Each participant in PLAN 2018 will be mentored by a member of the PLAN 2016 class, and, with the input of their peers, will implement a “passion project” in their home community.
Listed below are the participants chosen for the PLAN 2018 class:
- Jay Thompson, Autauga County
- Joey Peavy, Butler County
- Marcie Foster, Cherokee County
- Ray Milstead, Clay County
- Laura Cobb, Cleburne County
- Jimmy Jones, Coffee County
- David Black, Colbert County
- Johnny Andrews, Conecuh County
- Kenneth Northey, Covington County
- Kenneth Walker, Cullman County
- Mark Blankenship, Dale County
- Matthew Hodges, Jackson County
- Steve Haraway, Madison County
- Dan Harris, Montgomery County
- Ronda Walker, Montgomery County
- Ron Miller, Perry County
- Larry Roberts, Randolph County
- Chance Corbett, Russell County
- Jerry Tingle, Tuscaloosa County
- Keith Davis, Walker County
- Bill Albritton, Wilcox County
Over the next 18 months, participants will attend a monthly a meeting, webinar, conference or seminar, all tailored to provide the class with leadership skills that they can take back to their home counties. The PLAN 2018 program held its kickoff meeting on January 12th at the ACCA office in Montgomery.