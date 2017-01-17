ACCA Announces PLAN 2018 Statewide Leadership Program

by Rashad Snell

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) is pleased to announce the participants chosen for the PLAN 2018 statewide leadership program. PLAN, short for passion, leadership, accountability, and networking, is an 18 month course that seeks to develop second term county commissioners, chairs, and probate judges into more effective leaders.

PLAN emphasizes hands on learning about successful programs in other Alabama counties, the state Legislature, Congress, as well as ACCA’s insurance funds and affiliate organizations for key county staff leaders. Each participant in PLAN 2018 will be mentored by a member of the PLAN 2016 class, and, with the input of their peers, will implement a “passion project” in their home community.

Listed below are the participants chosen for the PLAN 2018 class:

Jay Thompson, Autauga County

Joey Peavy, Butler County

Marcie Foster, Cherokee County

Ray Milstead, Clay County

Laura Cobb, Cleburne County

Jimmy Jones, Coffee County

David Black, Colbert County

Johnny Andrews, Conecuh County

Kenneth Northey, Covington County

Kenneth Walker, Cullman County

Mark Blankenship, Dale County

Matthew Hodges, Jackson County

Steve Haraway, Madison County

Dan Harris, Montgomery County

Ronda Walker, Montgomery County

Ron Miller, Perry County

Larry Roberts, Randolph County

Chance Corbett, Russell County

Jerry Tingle, Tuscaloosa County

Keith Davis, Walker County

Bill Albritton, Wilcox County

Over the next 18 months, participants will attend a monthly a meeting, webinar, conference or seminar, all tailored to provide the class with leadership skills that they can take back to their home counties. The PLAN 2018 program held its kickoff meeting on January 12th at the ACCA office in Montgomery.