Acclaimed National Scholarly Journal Now Headquartered at ASU

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State University now houses and edits one of the nation’s most acclaimed scholarly journals of the African experience, the International Journal of Africana Studies. And, ASU’s own Dr. Bertis English, professor in the Department of History and Political Science, has been named its editor-in-chief. The journal’s new assistant editor is also an ASU faculty member, Dr. Sharron Herron-Williams, also a professor in ASU’s Department of History and Political Science.

The chairman of History and Political Science at the University, said this new designation concerning the “Journal” speaks volumes about how well-respected ASU’s scholars are among their peers.

“This coveted journal that is now headquartered at Alabama State University is a particularly bright feather in our cap,” said Dr. Derryn E. Moten, chair of the ASU Department of History and Political Science. “Having this journal at ASU hearkens back to those days when HBCU’s were the creators and custodians of such journals. This journal and others like it, such as the Journal of Negro Education and the Black Scholar, represent an important locus for scholars and scholarship of the African experience and its people’s diaspora.”

The International Journal of Africana Studies welcomes essays presenting original scholarship that systematically examines aspects of the past and present experiences, characteristics, achievements, issues and concerns of people of African descent worldwide.

The National Council for Black Studies (NCBS) – the leading organization of Black Studies professionals in the world – is the organization that oversees the journal. For 40 years, the organization’s members have been at the forefront of driving the development of Black/Africana Studies as a respected academic discipline. The members of NCBS include top scholars, community leaders and students who are all focused on a variety of issues related to the African-World experience.

ASU’s new editor of the journal that studies the Africana experience is happy for himself and for the University.

“I am honored that the NCBS voted me its editor, and that its board also voted to allow the journal to be headquartered at Alabama State University,” English said.

front matter Africana Studies

​​For information on how to submit articles for the International Journal of Africana Studies, contract Dr. Bertis English at 334-229-4368 (benglish@alasu.edu) or Dr. Sharron Herron-Williams at 334-229-5803 (sherron@alasu.edu).