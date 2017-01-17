Chance for rain increasing

by Shane Butler

It still feels like spring and we have several more days of this mild weather ahead. Daytime high temps will manage 70s and overnight lows in the 50s through the weekend. The biggest change we have coming is the increase in rain activity. A round of storms will move through Thursday night into early Friday. We could see a few strong to possibly severe storms with this system. The next couple of rounds come through over the weekend. There could be strong to severe storms both Saturday and Sunday. This system may pack more of a punch so be prepared for all modes of severe storms. A returns to dry and cooler weather conditions returns the first part of next week.