Designated Food Truck Parking Spaces to be Created in Downtown Montgomery

by Andrew James

The Montgomery City Council voted unanimously to create designated areas for food trucks in downtown Montgomery Tuesday.

The city will create five parking spaces that will be marked specifically for food trucks.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says this is bringing the city into the millennial era.

“A lot of people around the United States are doing this, this is very popular but we want to be able to go into those areas that don’t have the brick and mortar,” he explained.

Lynda Wool, with the City of Montgomery, says the project has been in the works for two years and she hopes it brings more people downtown.

“If more people come downtown to have lunch with the food truck ,” she shared, “then they’ll see what else is down here and they may come back for dinner at a fixed location restaurant.”