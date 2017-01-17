Golden Apple: Faith Franks

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award winner this week comes from a small private school in Montgomery. In her 13th year of teaching, Faith Franks, from Bethany Christian Academy, wants to instill words of wisdom into her 1st and 2nd graders, that she believes will leave a lasting impression and make an impact on each one of her student’s lives.

“Go out there and do your best. Put your best foot forward and not give up. You’re going to have trials, you’re going yo have problems, but as long as you believe in yourself, and you continue to try and go forward, you will be successful, ” says Franks.

Congratulations Mrs. Franks !