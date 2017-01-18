Andalusia PD Investigate Man Found Dead on Sixth Avenue

by Lillie Dunn

Andalusia Police Dept. Investigators are looking into the death of an Andalusia man, who’s body was discovered yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, January 17, 2017) on Sixth Avenue.

The man was identified as 79-year-old George Von Polson. Mr. Polson was reported missing by his caretaker earlier this month.

Mr. Polson’s body was found by Andalusia firefighters, who were responding to a brush fire on Sixth Avenue yesterday afternoon around 3:30 PM.

While attempting to gain access to the fire scene, firefighters found the body nearby. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of the death. The circumstances surrounding Mr. Polson’s death are being investigated. Further details will be released as soon as possible.