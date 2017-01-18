ASU Athletic Adviser Sentenced for Domestic Violence

by Lillie Dunn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A former Alabama State University athletic adviser has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports, that in addition to the prison sentence, Tremayne Moorer was also ordered Tuesday to serve 10 years on probation.

Moorer’s ex-wife, Raven Hicks, testified in court that in October 2015, Moorer got on top of her, pointed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. Moorer played basketball for ASU and is now employed there as an athletic academic adviser.

The university hasn’t responded to an inquiry about Moorer’s employment status. Hicks is an investigator at the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office. Judge Johnny Hardwick said Tuesday that both Hicks and Moorer received a “fair public hearing.”