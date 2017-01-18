Congresswoman Terri Sewell Announces She Will Not Attend the Trump Inauguration

by Lillie Dunn

Washington, D.C. –The lone Democrat in Alabama’s congressional delegation says she is skipping the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

Rep. Terri Sewell of Selma tweeted Wednesday that she can’t accept the disrespect shown to Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a civil rights veteran who grew up in Alabama.

Trump criticized Lewis after the congressman questioned the legitimacy of the election and said he isn’t attending the inaugural. Dozens of other congressional Democrats have since said they won’t go, either.

Sewell is inviting Lewis and Trump to join her in her hometown of Selma, where Lewis was beaten while marching for voting rights in 1965.

Today, Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) issued the following statement announcing she will not attend the inauguration of the 45th President:

“Upon prayerful deliberation, I have decided not to attend the inauguration of the 45th President. While I have a profound respect for the office of the President, and I accept the results of the election, I simply cannot accept the blatant disrespect shown by President-elect Trump towards American civil rights icon, my colleague, friend and mentor, the Honorable John Lewis. The ongoing attacks against Congressman John Lewis are a direct assault on the sacrifices of those brave men and women in my Alabama district who fought, bled and died for the civil rights and voting rights of all Americans. As always, I stand with my constituents.

“This decision was reached with great deliberation because I am deeply saddened by the negative political rhetoric on both sides. We must move forward together. I sincerely hope that upon his ascension as our President, that President Trump will choose to build bridges, set aside differences and embrace John Lewis. In fact, there is a bridge in my district where we all can gain inspiration, and I invite President Trump and Congressman Lewis to join me in visiting Selma to walk hand-in-hand across that bridge as one nation, indivisible and united.”

