Former Montgomery Teacher Faces Child Pornography Charges

by Rashad Snell

On Wednesday, January 18, agents with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Special Victims Unit (SVU) arrested a Montgomery man on four counts of possession of child pornography.

Richard Alan Ward, 47, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. SVU was assisted by ALEA’s Tactical Unit. Ward was arrested without incident.

Our reporter, Andrew James, spoke with South Montgomery County Academy Headmaster, Dannelly Martin and Martin says Ward was a teacher at the school but is no longer employed with the school.

Martin wouldn’t share much about Ward but says the school is very proactive about student safety.

Ward is being held on $60,000 bond. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing.