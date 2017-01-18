Prattauga Art Guild to Sponsor Annual Soup Cook-Off

by Lillie Dunn

The Prattauga Art Guild is planning its annual Art with a Heart fundraising event on Saturday, February 18, to benefit the Autauga Interfaith Care Center food bank. This tasty event will feature a Soup Cook-Off with teams and individuals competing for awards while raising money to help with the needs of our community.

Local artists have donated handcrafted and custom painted bowls and local restaurants are donating soup for this event. Come out and taste the mouth-watering homemade soups from our competing teams and help us choose the People’s Choice Award. The soup teams also will compete for the Golden Bowl and Silver Ladle Awards and a chance for bragging rights for 2017.

For a donation of $10, $15 or $20 to the event, you will not only enjoy hot soup, but will take home an original work of art by one of our many art guild members. A $5 donation will get you a cup of soup from one of our local participating restaurants.

All proceeds from the event go to the Autauga Interfaith Care Center food bank. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Prattville Creative Arts Center on Chestnut Street in Downtown Prattville behind the Police Department. Admission to the event is free, but we ask that you donate a non-perishable food item for the AICC food bank.

While you are tasting soups, you can enjoy an exhibit of artwork by local artists, representing a variety of artistic styles. There are original paintings, clay pieces, photography and more that will be on display, some are available for sale. The Gallery is located at the Prattville Creative Arts Center at 342 Chestnut Street in historic Downtown Prattville and is a short walk from the quaint shops of Downtown Prattville. It is also adjacent to the beautiful Autauga Creek Walk and Art Gardens.

For more information about the Soup Cook-Off and how you can participate, contact the Prattville Special Events Office at 334/595-0854 or visit the website at artguild.prattvilleal.gov.