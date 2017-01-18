Showers & T-storms Returning

by Shane Butler

We have more spring-like warmth ahead but storms are going enter into the mix as well. High temps will hover in the 70s through Saturday with overnight lows in the 50s. First round of storms will move into the area Thursday afternoon and continue across the state through late evening. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. We go in between systems Friday but more storms are on the way for the weekend. There could even be multiple rounds of storms Saturday into Sunday. There will be a risk for all modes of severe storms including tornadoes. We will need to remain weather alert throughout the upcoming weekend. The active weather pattern settles down a bit as we start out next week. A return to sunny and cooler conditions for a few days before the next round of rain comes in next Thursday.