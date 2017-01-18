Teen killed in ATV crash at Troy trail-riding facility

by Lillie Dunn

TROY, Ala. – A Dale County teen has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Troy.

Troy police Chief Randall Barr tells news outlets that 19-year-old Dakota Lee Henry was riding a four-wheeler Saturday at Heart of Dixie Trail Ride, a facility with more than 30 miles of trails used for horseback riding and ATVs. At about 3 p.m., Henry’s ATV overturned and he became trapped underneath.

Barr says Henry was dead when officers arrived. He says the teen wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered a traumatic head injury.