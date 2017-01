Two Rounds of Rain On The Way

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: A slight chance for isolated showers otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers then cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.