2 Teen Suspects Charged in Christmas Day Fatal Shooting

by Lillie Dunn

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – Two teenage suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of 73-year-old woman on Christmas Day in Dallas County.The Selma Times-Journal reports Jalin Booker and Tyrone Book, both 18, were charged with capital murder in the death of Juanita Tripp.

The suspects are accused of firing shots toward Tripp’s house on Dec. 25 while she had family over to celebrate the holiday. Tripp was struck by a bullet through a glass door. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies say witnesses positively identified the suspects as the shooters. Tyrone Booker was arrested Saturday and Jalin Booker turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Investigators are working to determine why shots were fired at Tripp’s house. It’s unclear if both suspects have attorneys.