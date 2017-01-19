ASWA Names its Football Athletes of the Year

by Rashad Snell

1/7 Terence Dunlap

2/7 brandon bates

3/7 JaTarvious Whitlow

4/7 IMG_0766

5/7 sterling jones



6/7 Henry Ruggs III

7/7 ladamian webb













The Alabama Sports Writers Association has named its football Athletes of the Year.

Beauregard High running back, LaDamian Webb, was named 2016 Mr. Football for the State of Alabama.

List of Winners:

*1A Back of the Year: RB-Terence Dunlap, Maplesville

*1A Lineman of the Year: OL- Brandon Bates, Linden

*2A Back of the Year: ATH- JaTarvious Whitlow, LaFayette

*2A Lineman of the Year: OL- Tyler Wilhelm, Fyffe

*3A Back of the Year: QB- Taylor Hayes, Piedmont

*3A Lineman of the Year: OL- Mason Langley, Piedmont

*4A Back of the Year: ATH- Reed Blankenship, West Limestone

*4A Lineman of the Year: LB- Sterling Jones, St. James

*5A Back of the Year: RB- LaDamian Webb, Beauregard (2016 Mr. Football)

*5A Lineman of the Year: DL- Ryan Johnson, St. Paul’s

*6A Back of the Year: ATH- Kadarius Toney, Blount

*6A Lineman of the Year: LB- Thomas Johnston, Spanish Fort

*7A Back of the Year: WR- Henry Ruggs III, Lee(Montgomery)

*7A Lineman of the Year: DL- LaBryan Ray, James Clemens