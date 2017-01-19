Montgomery Biscuits to Hold Job Fair for 2017 Season

The Montgomery Biscuits will hold their fourteenth annual Job Fair at Riverwalk Stadium, split between two dates on Thursday, February 9th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM and on Saturday, February 11th from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM to fill Game-Day Staff positions for all 70 home games and the MAX Capital City Classic. The Montgomery Biscuits will hold their fourteenth annual Job Fair at Riverwalk Stadium, split between two dates on Thursday, February 9fromand on Saturday, February 11fromto fill Game-Day Staff positions for all 70 home games and the MAX Capital City Classic.

Front office staff members will be on site to conduct interviews for applicants in search of positions in numerous areas including retail staff, food service, promotions, ticket operations, janitorial services, wait staff and guest services. Each applicant who attends the Job Fair is guaranteed an interview, provided they have two valid forms of ID upon arrival.

The Biscuits and Riverwalk Stadium have received several accolades over the years including being named among the top stadium experiences in the country by Stadium Journey magazine and Ballpark Digest. Biscuits Co-Owner Sherrie Myers credits the success in large part to the Game-Day Staff. “Our fans love the positively outrageous customer service they receive at Riverwalk Stadium,” said Myers. “This year we wanted to expand the job fair to cover two days so we can reach more applicants who embrace our positively outrageous customer service philosophy.”

Interested applicants can view the positions available at the Job Fair by clicking the “jobs” link under “contact” at biscuitsbaseball.com . Applicants can also print off the application to fill out at home in order to streamline the Job Fair process. The Biscuits employ nearly 200 personnel during all home games through the season.

“It’s the overall Riverwalk experience that has fans coming back to make Biscuits games the best atmosphere in the Southern League,” said Biscuits General Manager Scott Trible. “Whether it is the suites, the concession stands or in the box office, our Game-Day staff plays a major role in upholding a standard of excellence.”

Those interested in attending the Job Fair are asked to enter through the main entrance on Tallapoosa Street. Interview stations will be set up along the concourse inside the stadium. Potential employees must be at least 16-years old to apply and bring two valid forms of ID with them to the interview. Employees are paid hourly on a bi-weekly basis. The Montgomery Biscuits are an EOE.