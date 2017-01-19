Selma Residents Talk Possible Visit by President Trump

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced Wednesday that she would not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The congresswoman did however, invite President Trump to Selma for the upcoming annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Trump supporters in Selma say they’re disappointed with Sewell’s decision to skip the inauguration.

However, they’re completely in favor of Trump coming to town for a presidential visit.

“It’ll help the city and let people know you know that, he cares about Selma and the people here in Selma and that he cares about where Selma’s came from and where Selma’s going,” said Trump supporter William Flanary of Selma.